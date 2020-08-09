Citrus County Sheriff’s Office captain retires after 33 years of service

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – After 33 years of service with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Captain David DeCarlo is ready to retire.

According to the sheriff’s office, DeCarlo started on Feb. 16, 1987.

He began as a communications officer, and quickly moved to the position of deputy sheriff and later to an investigator.

The sheriff’s office said DeCarlo served as a member of the SERT team from 1998 to 2004.

Captain DeCarlo was promoted to the rank of sergeant within the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) in 1998. He continued his service in CID as lieutenant in 2005 and later captain in 2011.

In 2015, DeCarlo began serving as the captain of Emergency Operations, where he remained until his retirement.

He oversaw thousands of investigations during his career and was considered a valued mentor to many young employees, the sheriff’s office said.

CCSO said he was crucial in the development of many new sheriff’s office programs such as the Internet Crimes Against Children program and served as a member of the Fifth Judicial Circuit’s Child Death Review Team and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Child Abduction Response Team (CART).

“It is difficult to find an area of our community that has not benefited from the influence and care of Captain David DeCarlo,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “While we wish him a long and healthy retirement, we will truly miss Citrus County’s Pasta.”

