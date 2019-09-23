Citrus County sheriff locate missing and endangered woman

UPDATE: Sarah has been located safely according to deputies.

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a woman who has not been seen since Saturday morning and is considered endangered.

Deputies say Sarah Lee Justing was last seen in Inverness just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It is not known what she was wearing at the time.

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 105 pounds, with long blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Ms. Justin or know her whereabouts, please contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121.