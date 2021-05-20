Citrus County School District to hold job fair on June 9

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking for a new career? Tired of long hiring processes? If you answered yes to both questions, the Citrus County School District has just the thing for you.

On June 9, the school district will be hosting a fast-track job fair that will get those interested interviewed and ready for a new job in no time.

Citrus County Schools is looking to hire certified teachers in all areas, para pros, bus drivers, custodians, and more.

Applicants can send their resumes to Suzy Swain, the director of Human Resources, at swains@citrusschools.org, or Brendan Bonomo, the coordinator of Certification and Professional Standards, at bonomob@citrusschools.org. A member of the HR staff will contact you immediately to discuss the steps and find out what position you are interested in.

“We know there are many people looking for something more than just a job,” says Superintendent Sam Himmel. “This can be your career path for the future. We are eager to proceed with our planning and preparation for the ’21- 22 school year.”

To learn more about the district’s opening, visit the district’s job listing website.