Citrus County School District provides families options for 2020 school year

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In preparation for the 2020-21 school year, the Citrus County School District has released options for 2020-21 Enrollment.

Families have two choices:

• Return to school campuses for in-person instruction with enhanced health and safety precautions in place

• Enroll in Citrus Virtual School Full-Time (semester commitment)

If families choose to have their student return to his or her brick-and-mortar school this August, they will be directed to update their student’s emergency form.

If they choose to enroll in our Citrus Virtual School, they will be directed to complete a new enrollment registration form that must be completed by July 11th. Families who do not select an option by July 11th will default to being an enrolled student at their child’s brick-and-mortar school.

To start in the enrollment process, visit www.citrusschools.org, and select the Parents tab. There you will find the link to the 2020-21 Enrollment options. Please contact individual schools during normal business hours, Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., for questions and concerns.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: