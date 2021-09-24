Citrus County residents still dealing with flooding claim county doing nothing

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — People who live in the Castle Lake subdivision in Floral City are flooded, frustrated, and just plain fed up.

For weeks, many of their properties have been under water. Some roads are impassable, and they said the only thing the county has done is put up signs saying “flooded area” along with orange cones to keep drivers from attempting to go through the water.

Some residents contacted 8 On Your Side for help. We contacted county commissioners, and several responded saying they are aware of the situation and looking into it.

County commission Chairman Scott Carnahan sent an email on Thursday night, saying:

“Emergency management is having a policy group meeting to talk about flooding in the morning. I believe we can declare a state of emergency. This will allow homeowners to apply for low interest SBA loans to help out with damages, especially the homes that don’t carry flood insurance. We have these situations all across the county with flooding. “ County commission Chairman Scott Carnahan

We reached out to Carnahan on Friday via email and voicemail and are awaiting a reply on where the state of emergency stands.

Meanwhile, some residents don’t feel the county is doing enough. Chuck Baier said he feels if any of the county leaders lived on his street, the flooding issue would have been addressed.

For now he’s using a boat to get out of his home, the road is still impassible. He’s concerned about having a medical emergency.

“If it’s an emergency, we call for an ambulance,” Baier said. “One of us rows across while the other hopes we survive to the other side.”

Mark Desebrais lives two doors down from Baier and said he also wants to see some action taken..

“I don’t know what they can do; they don’t even seem that they want to try do do anything,” Desebrais said. “I would like to see them bring a couple of firetrucks and pump it over the road into the lake, because I know you can get a thousand gallons a minute out of a five inch line out of a pumper truck. “