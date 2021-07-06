Citrus County residents make final preps ahead of Elsa

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Citrus County residents spent Tuesday making their final preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

One sandbag location in Homosassa was steadily busy with cars coming and going all day.

“We are trying to make sure we have sandbags so there is not flooding inside, and no one gets hurt or anything,” said Charles Mowry.

Citrus County Commissioners declared a State of Local Emergency on Tuesday morning ahead of the storm. Elsa may bring impacts such as flooding, wind damage and storm surge to the area.

“We are just securing the garage and making sure our property is taken care of since we are right on the line where there could be a problem,” said Citrus County resident Cindy Coan.

There is also a voluntary evacuation order for all low-lying areas west of Highway 19, plus all mobile and manufactured homes, and unsafe structures west of Highway 19.

Two shelters in Citrus County will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Renaissance Center, 3630 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461 – Special Needs

Lecanto Primary School, 3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461 – General Population/Pet-Friendly

For more information and updates, call the Citizen Information Lines at (352) 249-2777, (352) 249-2776, and (352) 249-2775 or visit the Citrus County Facebook page.