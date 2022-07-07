TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office announced its Food and Nutrition Service department will be providing free meals to every enrolled student during the 2022-23 school year.

Citrus Schools is offering the free meals by expanding its participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

CEP will help provide free breakfast and lunch to almost 16,000 students.

Citrus Schools said approximately 71% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

Families will get a notification in the mail with program details.

Citrus Schools is encouraging families who pack lunches take full advantage of the program, by grabbing milk and two other items.

“With the high price of gas, groceries, and other goods, lots of families are struggling,” said Food & Nutrition Services Director Roy Pistone. “We hope this will help provide some relief. We knew the federal assistance from pandemic relief was going to end at some point, so we were happy to position ourselves to continue to feed students at no cost moving forward.”

Schools will begin offering free breakfast and lunch to every student on campus beginning on the first day of school, Aug. 10.

Students enrolled in eSchool are not eligible.