Citrus County officials collecting medical supply donations for COVID-19 response

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Emergency Management team is helping the local government and community partners by collecting donations of medical supplies for the COVID-19 response.
Individuals and businesses are asked to donate only the following items:
- Surgical face masks
- P100 masks
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Medical exam gloves, powder-free
- Eye protection, such as safety glasses or goggles
- Surgical tear away gowns
- Hand sewn masks, which are able to be washed before and after use (Please follow accepted guidelines for masking hand-sewn, click here for a tutorial)
Some of the disinfectants being requested include:
- Hand sanitizer (any size) with a minimum of 60 percent alcohol content
- Clorox wipes
- Lysol disinfectant spray
- Sani-cloth wipes
- 3 percent hydrogen peroxide
These supplies will then be distributed, based on need, to local critical care facilities, local hospitals, long-term care facilities, medical offices and first responders.
Residents and businesses can bring items to one of five locations starting Monday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:
- Dr. Robert Ulseth, 305 S Line Ave., Inverness, Florida, 352-344-4791
- Padala Family Practice, 2063 N. Lecanto Hwy. Suite 1, Lecanto, Florida (Please call ahead at 352-436-4428)
- Meadowcrest Family Physicians, 1250 N. Vantage Point Dr., Crystal River, Florida, 352-795-0644
- LRI Medical, 756 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, Florida, 352-382-828
- Bellam Medical Center, 20021 SW 111th Pl., Dunnellon, Florida, 352-465-1199
- Florida Cancer Specialists, 521 N. Lecanto Hwy., Lecanto, Florida, 352-746-0707
The equipment must be medical grade personal protection equipment (PPE) new in the box or unused.
Other items, such as food, clothing and blankets, are not accepted at the above donation sites, but residents are encouraged to contact local non-profits to contribute these items.
