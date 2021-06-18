Citrus County nursing home resident injured, DCF investigating

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Dayna White wants answers. But ever since her mother, 80-year-old Jeanette Stovall, was injured at a Citrus County facility, she feels like she’s gotten the runaround.

Employees at the nursing home claim Stovall fell out of her wheelchair, however, White doesn’t buy that.

Dayna White is Jeanette Stovall’s daughter.

“She had a fractured nose … a sprained spine,” said White. “She’s trying to remember (what happened) but we’re getting bits and pieces. And, she can’t formulate to put it together. She just keeps saying look at my face.”

Stovall is in the memory unit at the Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center on West Norvell Bryant Highway in Citrus County.

White says two weeks prior to the incident where her mother was injured, another resident called her a racial slur. She wonders if that may have had something to do with her injuries.

“And that’s what we’re trying to get to,” said White. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of it. “

No one from The Grove was available for comment.

A woman who came to the front door of the facility said she could not comment.

News Channel 8’s Chip Osowski also left a phone message and email for the Grove’s administrator requesting comment.

A representative from the Department of Children and Families confirmed the agency is investigating the allegations, but any other release of information would fall under confidentiality laws.