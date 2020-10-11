Citrus County mother’s DUI crash kills her 3-year-old daughter, injures 3 other children

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 3-year-old girl was killed and three other children were seriously injured after a mother crashed a car while drinking and driving in Citrus County Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred Sunday around 1:36 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old female driver from Beverly Hills was driving a “sports utility vehicle” with five passengers — a 40-year-old man, 15-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl, and 3-year-old girl.

As the car was traveling along North Jill Avenue, the woman failed to follow the curve of the roadway near West Cave Court and crashed head-on into a tree.

The crash killed the 3-year-old child, who FHP said was not wearing a restraint. The 15-year-old girl was the only one in the vehicle wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.

The three surviving children all suffered serious injuries.

Authorities determined that the driver and mother of the 3-year-old child, Shelby Gabrielle Collazo, was drunk when driving. She has been charged with DUI manslaughter and four courts of child neglect. She was transported to the Citrus County Jail.

LATEST STORIES: