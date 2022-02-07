Citrus County man wins $1 million ‘lucky break’ from scratch-off ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man saw his luck change for the better after he claimed the top prize in a scratch-off lottery.

The Florida Lottery said that Frank O’Dell of Hernando, won the million dollar prize from $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game, taking home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.

“I’ve never been very lucky,” O’Dell said. “But I think it’s safe to say that my luck has finally changed and now I’m set for life!”

O’Dell got the winning ticket from the Circle K at 2025 North Lecanto Highway in Lecanto.

The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.