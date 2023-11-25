INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect in a homicide in Citrus County has died after shooting himself on Thanksgiving, according to deputies.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first found Jonathan Dimick Sr., 75, bleeding in his home in the area of Poe Street and Eden Drive. The deputies were conducting a welfare check after someone called about a potential murder taking place at the home.

However, as deputies searched the perimeter of the home, they found “a large butcher style knife on the ground, blood, and drag marks” in the backyard, according to detectives.

This later led them to the body of James Banks, 67, who deputies said was found dismembered in the trunk of his own vehicle.

Detectives said Citrus County Fire Rescue treated Dimick for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his abdomen before taking him to a hospital via helicopter. He died days later.

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for. It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime. However, thanks to the caller’s courage and our team’s quick response, Mr. Banks’ family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick.”