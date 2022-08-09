CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man was accused of attempted vehicular homicide Monday after authorities said he intentionally crashed his SUV into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Crystal River.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Alan Hite, 35, of Homosassa, was driving with his girlfriend and young son in the car on July 28 when he got into a verbal argument with a motorcyclist. The argument began at a stop light but continued once the light turned green.

Witnesses told deputies Hite and the motorcyclist continued down North Suncoast Boulevard near North Basswood Avenue at high rates of speed. As Hite saw the motorcyclist approach from behind, he swerved into the motorcyclist.

Deputies said the impact sent the motorcyclist and his bike flying into the air flipping “repeatedly” and “violently.”

The motorcycle was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition and put on life support.

A subsequent investigation found that the crash resulted from an intentional act, deputies said.

“This incident was irresponsible and preventable,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “Allowing a negative interaction with another motorist to escalate to Road Rage puts everyone in jeopardy and demonstrates a reckless disregard for other motorists and passengers.”

Hite is being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond for attempted vehicular homicide and $2,000 for child neglect, a total bond of $17,000.