Citrus County man murders 19-year-old brother, deputies say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 29-year-old Inverness man was arrested for the premeditated murder of his teenage brother, according to deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 14, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of East Dawson Drive in Inverness where they found 19-year Brenden Redman lying on a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. An initial investigation identified the suspected shooter as 29-year-old Daniel Redman. Deputies described Daniel as being Brenden’s older brother.

Minutes after a K-9 unit began to search, Daniel Redman was tracked to a motor home roughly a quarter of a mile away. When deputies confronted him, they said he was holding another victim with obvious injuries as a hostage.

Once the hostage was safe, deputies said they ordered Redman to show his hands but he allegedly refused to comply and reached behind his back towards his waistband. Fearing for their safety, deputies shot him.

“In this situation every second counted, where our deputies were able to respond immediately and save the life of another victim,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said.

In a previous press release, Sheriff Prendergast said, “In what has proven to be a terrifying night for our community, the immediate actions of our deputies saved other victims from further terror caused by this convicted felon.”

On Friday, Redman was formally arrested on premeditated murder, kidnapping with intent to commit/commission any felony, burglary with battery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and shoot/throw deadly missile into dwelling/conveyance.

In 2019, Redman was convicted for aggravated assault on his elderly grandmother who is 65 years or older.

Redman was transported to the Lake Butler Correctional Facility.