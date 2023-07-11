TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man was arrested after allegedly leaving his dogs in “appalling” conditions while out of town, deputies said.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it received a complaint about the home of Andrew Teachman, 39, last Thursday after someone reported emaciated dogs “living in pitiful conditions.”

When deputies arrived, they learned that Teachman left his home more than a day before.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies searched the exterior of the home where they found a slightly open window to a room with two dogs inside.

The deputies said they smelled “a strong odor of feces and urine coming from the room” and saw two dogs inside the room with an empty bowl.

One dog, a black bulldog mix was loose in the room while the other was stuck inside a wire cage, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the second dog had a visibly protruding spine.

“Deputies eventually made contact with Teachman, who claimed he would send someone to the residence to meet with them since he was currently out of town,” a release said. “After waiting a while, the deputies realized no one was coming and attempted to reach Teachman again, but were unsuccessful. Deputies then made entry into the residence through the ajar window into the room where the dogs were residing to provide immediate care.”

Once inside the room, the deputies found that the caged dog was “extremely emaciated” and “covered in dry and wet feces.” The sheriff’s office said the room they were in also lacked air conditioning while the heat index was reported to be 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

Deputies said when they finally got the dogs some water, the animals drank it very quickly.

“Having those dogs kept in a room with no ventilation and no air conditioning on such a hot day was clearly animal abuse,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “I am extremely thankful for the concerned citizen who reached out to find help for these two dogs and hold Teachman accountable for his gross negligence. Please, especially with the record-breaking heat we have been experiencing lately, if you suspect someone is neglecting animals, call us.”

Deputies said Teachman was later arrested on two felony counts of animal cruelty. The dogs were taken to the Citrus County Animal Shelter for care.