FLORIDA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida City man is facing multiple child porn charges after being arrested Thursday, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced.

On Dec. 28, detectives say they arrested 55-year-old John Downing Jr. after a lengthy investigation conducted in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to Detective Patrick Martin of the CCSO High Tech Crimes Unit, the unit received photos of potential child pornography in association with a home in Citrus County.

While executing a search warrant at the home, belonging to Downing, investigators seized multiple digital storage devices and determined Downing did possess multiple pictures and videos depicting child pornography.

“Downing’s possession of this repulsive material has effects that reach far beyond the borders of Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “By possessing and hoarding these images and videos, Downing is not only creating a market for child pornography, but he is re-victimizing the children who were already exploited by these monsters. CCSO’s High Tech Crimes Unit will continue to work with our state and federal partners to track criminals like Downing down and protect our communities’ most vulnerable victims”.

Downing is being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond. He faces 12 counts of possessing child porn, with more charges possible.