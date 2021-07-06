Citrus County issues voluntary evacuations for residents west of U.S. 19 ahead of Elsa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Elsa has prompted officials to issue a voluntary evacuation order for some residents in Citrus County.

The voluntary evacuation order is for residents on the west side of U.S. Highway 19, county officials said in a press release.

District offices and all school campuses will be closed Wednesday. This includes all sites operating summer school, summer camps, and athletics.

Two school sites will be converted to storm shelters that will open Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The buildings should reopen on Thursday.

