Citrus County inmate dies following altercation with fellow inmate

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County jail inmate has been arrested for murder following an altercation inside the jail.

According to deputies, Demare Bares, 33, got into an argument with Wayne Washer, 53, just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Deputies say the injuries Washer received resulted in his death.

Barnes has been in jail on a no-bond status since his arrest on Oct. 6 for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Demare Barnes has proven himself to be a danger to society whether he is free or in custody. His arrest in October for attempted murder occurred shortly after being released from a five-year prison sentence for fleeing or eluding law enforcement officers. Within months of being incarcerated again, Barnes has taken a man’s life while in jail,” said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Offenders like Barnes have little regard for human life or the law. Justice for his behavior, and peace for Washer’s family, are the ultimate goal. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives have again worked diligently to find this justice.”

Barnes was placed under arrest for murder with a bond of $50,000. He is still being held with no bond for his previous charges.