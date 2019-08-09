Citrus County implements emergency text-to-9-1-1 service

Young woman using cell phone to send text message on social network at night. Closeup of hands with computer laptop in background

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office will soon be able to receive text messages sent to 911 for emergencies.

The agency began implementing its text-to-9-1-1 service on Friday.

The service is available for use by those who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or speech impaired. It can also be used in situations, such as domestic altercations, where it’s too dangerous to call 911.

The technology comes after the agency was awarded a $40,158 grant in June from the State of Florida Division of Management Services E9-1-1 Board. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also signed a bill that requires all Florida counties to implement text to 9-1-1 services.

“We are excited to begin offering text to 9-1-1 services to the citizens of Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office strives to best serve every member of our community, and this is another step in the right direction.”

The sheriff’s office provided the following guidelines for texting 9-1-1: