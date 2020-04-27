Citrus County homeowner discovers human remains on property, investigation underway

Breaking News
Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives in Citrus County are investigating a wooded area after a landowner discovered skeletal remains on his property.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were located in a wooded area near West Riverbend Road, in Crystal River.

The sheriff’s office says there is a “heavy law enforcement presence” in the area, but they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121, or contact the Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS to remain anonymous.

