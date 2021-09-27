Citrus County flooding: State of emergency could be declared to help residents

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — When Dave Kaiser saw Friday’s story on the flooding situation in Citrus County, he immediately got on his computer and fired off an email to 8 On Your Side.

He says he is dealing with similar issues.

“My son’s wife had a brain aneurysm at age 28 and is totally paralyzed. My wife and me are in our 70s. We all need medical supplies and food, but cannot get out to get them most of the time,” Kaiser wrote.

The water on the road, over approximately a 1,000-foot long area, has destroyed the road. Anyone trying to drive out has to drive though potholes and sand.

We spoke with Kaiser on Monday and, while the water on Tumblewood Drive has receded, he is still concerned.

Dave Kaiser says Tumblewood Drive in Crystal River has been under water for weeks.

“I don’t think an ambulance would come in here if we needed an ambulance if it was three feet high,” said Kaiser. “Which it was.”

Pat Janes lives down the street. She calls the situation extremely frustrating. When the water was at its highest, she was concerned it would come in her home.

“Probably about five feet from the edge of the porch to the water,” said Pat. “Pretty close.”

Her husband, George, says he wasn’t so lucky. The water did make it into his garage.

“I had two inches of water in here,” said George. “Covered the bottom rail of that motorcycle lift.”

George James tells 8 On Your Side he has contacted the county but hasn’t seen any action.

“I can’t see where they’re doing a damn thing about it. They say that they are,” said George. “They’re going to increase our taxes by a hundred bucks a year, which is going to give them $4 million they claim, and they’re going to be able to work on this. Take care of the flooding.”

Commission Chairman Scott Carnahan e-mailed 8 On Your Side saying county commissioners will discuss declaring a state of emergency for the county at a meeting on Tuesday. That could provide some relief for residents adversely affected by the flooding.