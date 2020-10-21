Citrus County father arrested in death of 3-month-old son, deputies say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The father of a 3-month-old in Inverness was arrested in connection with the boy’s Jan. 7 death, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Lynn Martin, 24, faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and child neglect on Tuesday, an arrest report states.

Deputies said they responded to Martin’s home for a medical emergency on Jan. 7 and found him giving the child CPR.

The boy was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies said the child had suffered numerous abusive injuries while under Martin’s care and died of blunt force trauma.

“During this final interview on October 20, Martin made statements that detailed several instances where his actions would have resulted in the victim’s injuries,” an arrest report states.

Martin is currently being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility without bond.

“It is heartbreaking that this 3-month-old’s life was so short and filled with such violence and abuse,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Our detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division never gave up and continued to seek the truth in this case. They were able to find justice for the innocent victim.”

LATEST STORIES: