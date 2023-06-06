CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Citrus County deputies have put a man behind bars for allegedly shooting someone during an argument at a Dollar General Sunday, according to a release.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a Dollar General on West Gulf to Lake Highway in Crystal River an argument between Oscar Omar Delbono, 67, of Homosassa and another person turned violent.

Deputies said Delbono and the victim got into a dispute at the Dollar General’s entrance.

After this initial dispute, the 67-year-old suspect went to his vehicle, left his items, and got a .45 caliber handgun before following the victim to their car, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said Delbono shot the victim four times, twice in the abdomen, once in the elbow, and once grazing the side. The victim was not armed, according to the release.

Investigators said a total of six shell casings were found a few feet from the victim’s vehicle.

“Thoughtless and avoidable acts of violence such as this are shocking to our entire community,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “I am proud of the quick response of our deputies and detectives who ensured this incident was isolated and our citizens were safe.”

As of Tuesday, the victim was in critical but stable condition. The sheriff’s office said Delbono was charged with attempted murder and held without bond.