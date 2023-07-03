CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County deputy who was critically injured when he was hit by a car after a graduation ceremony is fever free and breathing on his own, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Andy Lahera is receiving supplemental humidified oxygen and is still not awake, deputies said. His wife, Michelle, said everything is going well.

“Andy still has a very long road ahead of him,” deputies said. “Before you go to bed tonight, please take a moment to think about Andy and say a prayer for him as his recovery continues.”

Michelle wished everyone a Happy Fourth of July and said she appreciates all of the prayers and support.

Lahera was hit by a car in May while directing traffic following a graduation ceremony at Lecanto High School.

The sheriff’s office said Lahera sustained multiple broken bones, fractures, abrasions and internal injuries.

Lahera has worked with the CSCO for 14 years. He has been a school resource deputy since 2018.

If you are interested in donating to the family, a GoFundMe has been set up for them by the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association.