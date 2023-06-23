CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Citrus County deputies said they shot at a suspect who “violently” rammed several vehicles during a traffic stop.

Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop on a black four-door car in Citrus Springs Friday but the driver failed to pull over and fled the area.

Around 2 p.m., deputies said they spotted the same driver and vehicle on East Gulf to Lake Highway in Inverness. Another traffic stop was attempted, but the driver didn’t stop.

The suspect continued to travel west on East Gulf to Lake Highway and was forced to stop in congested traffic near the intersection of South Croft Avenue, deputies said.

While stopped, deputies said they tried to make contact with the suspect, who refused all commands.

The sheriff’s office said it deployed a K-9. Moments later, the suspect’s vehicle lunged forward and a K-9 handler was able to retrieve the K-9 just before the suspect’s vehicle struck another vehicle, which would have slammed a door shut on the K-9.

The suspect began to “intentionally and violently ram” the vehicles in front of him, in an attempt to flee, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies fired at the suspect to try to put a stop to his “deadly action.”

Eventually, the suspect created a gap for him to leave the scene and fled from law enforcement again, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the driver continued west on Gulf to Lake Highway for another seven and a half miles, traveling over 100 mph at times. Deputies said the suspect drove into oncoming traffic and lost control of the vehicle.

The suspect, who was not been identified, was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

“Traffic stops can be dangerous; when we initiate one, everyone’s safety is always at the forefront of our minds,” stated Sheriff Prendergast. “Thanks to the courage, quick thinking, and immediate actions of our deputies, no law enforcement or citizens were injured due to this suspect’s chaotic and irrational actions.”

Multiple charges are pending against the driver in the case.