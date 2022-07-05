CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public identifying the suspects in an early morning June shooting incident.

Deputies said the shooting happened at Riviera Mexican Cantina between 1:10 a.m. and 1:16 a.m. on June 26.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790. Anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 888-269-8477.