CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for a missing 79-year-old woman out of Citrus County.

According to deputies, Geraldine Boone Barton was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday at her home off of N. Saturn Drive in Inverness.

Deputies say she is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has gray hair, and blue eyes. She may be traveling on foot or possibly in a vehicle.

If you have seen Barton or know her whereabouts, please contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-2790.