Citrus County deputies searching for 3 missing girls

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating three missing girls last seen around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

According to deputies, the three girls were last seen leaving South Le Baron Drive in Homosassa.

Deputies are looking for: 9-month-old Kaylee Nance who has blonde hair and blue eyes, one-year-old Julia Nance who has blonde hair and blue eyes, and three-year-old Isabella Rose Tardi who has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies do not know what the girls were last seen wearing however they have reason to believe the three are in the custody of 23-year-old Roxanne Alaimo.

Alaimo is believed to be driving a red Ford pickup truck with Texas tag# GPR8502.

Deputies say the children may be in the Springhill or in Hernando County area.

If you have seen these girls, Roxanne Alaimo, or have any information as to their whereabouts, please contact us at (352)726-1121 immediately. You may also call Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS to remain anonymous.