TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Homosassa Thursday morning.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Suncoast Boulevard to investigate a domestic battery case. Deputies said the suspect fired a gun and fled the scene.

Deputies later found the suspect hiding under a trailer at a business nearby. They gave commands for the suspect to surrender, but they refused and pointed their firearm at the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Fearing for their safety and the safety of others, deputies on scene deployed lethal force,” an agency representative said in a post on Facebook.

It’s unclear if the suspect was wounded. The sheriff’s office did not say whether any officers were injured during the incident. WFLA has reached out to the agency to get more information.

The sheriff’s office said the FDLE is investigating the matter.

This story is developing and will be updated.