CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to find the owner of a donkey wandering around Floral City.

Deputies say the mule was found not too Far Far Away on Istachatta Road, and if you’re ogre the donkey’s shenanigans and want him back, to contact the sheriff’s office.

If it’s not your donkey but may know whose swamp it belongs to, call 352-249-2790 and ask to speak with an animal control officer.

“Just think, you can stay up late talking about all of his adventures, and in the morning, he’s making waffles!” the sheriff’s office joked.