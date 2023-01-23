CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for Beth Bolesky, 70, after she was last seen on Sunday evening.

According to police, Bolesky was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of the 1300 block of Shawnee Trail in Inverness. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue zipper hoodie and black shorts.

Bolesky is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bolesky is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-249-2790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.