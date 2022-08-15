FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it has gotten into a standoff with a barricaded man Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City.

According to deputies, the wanted person got a gun and barricaded himself inside the home.

A perimeter has been set up in the area, and neighboring residents have been evacuated, the sheriff’s office said. No one else is said to be inside the barricaded home.

“At this time, we ask that the public avoid this area as CCSO’s Crisis Negotiation Team is actively working on a peaceful resolution,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing situation. Check back with WFLA for updates.