LECANTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference where deputies will discuss the results of a recent operation.

Summer in the Slammer aimed to remove numerous drug dealers and users off the streets, according to a release from CCSO.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.