CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — A Crystal River community is outraged about a potential affordable housing development on Gulf to Lake Highway.

People living in the Meadowcrest neighborhood rallied together on Tuesday morning.

“We’re going to go on and make our voices heard because this is not the right location for this property,” resident Les Cook said.

“It’s a master plan community,” resident Debra Cleary said. “Very well designed and thought out with a great balance with some commercial around the outside and then resident owned communities.”

Cleary said she fears the proposed housing will ruin the original vision for their neighborhood.

“It will certainly affect the values of the community, the strain on the infrastructure, the amount of traffic that’ll go through here,” she said.

A spokesperson with the Green Mills Group told 8 On Your Side their developers are looking to build 179 affordable apartments. Right now, the lot is zoned for commercial use, but they’ve submitted an application to change that.

Cook said that’s another issue for fellow residents.

“Everybody that bought or invested in here, they were looking to see some services here on the front and they were looking for one story offices on the back,” he said.

Green Mills Group said they want to have a conversation with this community, which is why they’re holding a public meeting about their plans on Wednesday at the Coastal Region Library.

The Citrus County planning and development commission will discuss the zoning application in their meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m.