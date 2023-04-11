HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — The primate residents of Homosassa’s Monkey Island could soon receive a much-needed upgrade to their home.

At Tuesday’s Citrus County Commission meeting, the Board will sign a memorandum of understanding, which would allocate $98,000 in tourism funds to rebuild the spider monkeys’ home. The project would also outfit the home with air conditioning, security cameras, a pole for an osprey nest and more.

The request for special funding was submitted by Historic Monkey Island, Inc., a newly-formed nonprofit aimed at preserving the island and its history. The group asked for $98,000 in Discover Crystal River tourism funds, which they estimated would pay for half of the total cost of the Historic Monkey Island Restoration Project. The Citrus County Tourist Development Council unanimously approved the allocation.

The monkeys’ home was demolished in October 2022 after weathering several hurricanes. Their new home will feature both air conditioning and heating, reportedly built by a contractor from Homosassa who designed primate enclosures at Zoo Tampa and Busch Gardens.

The patch of dirt that would later become known as Monkey Island was created in the 1960’s, when developer G. A. “Furgy” Ferguson attempted to make hazardous rocks submerged in the water more visible. Urban legend states Ferguson used his creation as an “Alcatraz” for the monkeys from his nearby wildlife park, as they kept escaping their enclosures and wreaking havoc among visitors.

(Citrus County Commission)

“The Monkey Alcatraz worked on so many levels,” Historic Monkey Island wrote in their request for funding. “The mischievous simians were now free to get into all the monkey business they desired and their retirement home/monkey jail was now known as Monkey Island.”

Three spider monkeys remain on the island – Emily, Ralph and Ebony, Ralph’s offspring. They belong to the owners of the nearby Florida Cracker Riverside Resort, according to the nonprofit, and are fed a USDA-approved monkey feed, supplemented with fruits and vegetables.

The monkeys are being cared for at Boyett’s Grove and Citrus Attraction in Brooksville until their new home is ready.