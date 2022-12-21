TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) has suspended all non-emergent dog intakes and adoptions until further notice in response to an upper respiratory outbreak at the shelter.

CCAS will remain open for intake and care of sick or injured dogs, cruelty case intakes, cat intake and adoptions, product and license sales and to return stray dogs to their homes.

The chief veterinarian continues to monitor the shelter populations closely to make sure that any dogs affected receive appropriate and timely treatment.

Citizens who find stray dogs are urged to help reunite them with their owners or temporarily house them to prevent intake to the shelter.

For more information, contact CCAS at 352-746-8400.