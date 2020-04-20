Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The kennel at Citrus County Animal Services instead of being full of dogs and cats looking for forever homes were filled with workers celebrating because all of the animals have found new homes.

Citrus County Animal Services shared video of the exciting moment on Facebook on Monday.

Animal shelters across the country have seen a surge in adoptions and foster applications as more Americans, under instructions to stay at home, look for comfort during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pet adoption services qualify as an essential business in Florida and if you would like to adopt an animal of your own you can visit the shelter or go online to see a full list of available animals.

The shelter is located at 4030 S Airport Rd, Inverness, Florida and is open from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.citruscritters.com or call (352) 746-8400.