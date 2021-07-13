Citrus County animal services shelter overcapacity, urgent need for adopters and fosters

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Citrus County Animal Services is in urgent need of pet adopters and fosters, as their shelter is overcapacity.

“General capacity for the shelter is about 68 dogs and roughly 30 cats,” said Animal Services Director Colleen Yarbrough.

But unfortunately, the shelter is seeing beyond those numbers and the staff is using every bit of space to house the animals.

“We moved our cats into our administrative building, our break room, our front lobby, and we even have emptied out our storage building to create more room,” added Yarbrough.

However, the shelter has seen a steady increase in animals over the past month or two. Yarbrough tells 8 On Your Side it’s not from people returning their pets, but rather the increase in animal cruelty cases.

“We currently have 51 dogs who are here for cruelty, which they cannot leave and must be here at the shelter during their legal process,” added Yarbrough.

That’s why they need people to adopt or foster the animals that are available, so they can try and create more room in a place that is already full.

“We are just trying to utilize every space and take the animal into consideration to where we house them to give them the best quality of life while they are here, but a shelter is not a home,” said Yarbrough.

The Citrus County Animal Services Shelter is located in Inverness. For more information on how to adopt or foster call (352) 746-8400 or click here.