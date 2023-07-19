CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A young Citrus County boy is taking the phrase “business in the front, party in the back” to a whole new level!

Matthew Skorupski is a 7-year-old from the Crystal River area, and he’s competing in the 2023 USA Mullet Championships. The boy’s mother, Amy Olivo, said Matthew’s been growing out his mullet for two years.

“I love my mullet, I’ve been growing it since I was 5!” the boy’s profile on the Mullet Champ website read.

In an email to WFLA News Channel 8, Olivo said Matthew has been “going everywhere” to pass out flyers to try and get votes.

The competition, which is held every year, is split up into different categories for women, men, teenagers and kids to show off their hairdos. Contest winners will receive a cash prize and prize packages from the competition’s sponsors and an exclusive USA Mullet Championships trophy!

Courtesy of Amy Olivo

Courtesy of Amy Olivo

Courtesy of Amy Olivo

Courtesy of Amy Olivo

To determine the winners, there are three rounds of voting. Round 1 ended on Monday, and Olivo shared on Facebook that Matthew advanced to Round 2.

“You guys!!!! He made it!!!!!! I screamed when I saw!! ” Olivo wrote.

Round 2 voting for kids begins on July 20 and runs until July 24. For Round 3, Olivo said judges will pick the final winner.

Anyone wanting to vote for the local 7-year-old can follow this link.