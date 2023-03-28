CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County correction office is accused of battering a fellow officer.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said CoreCivic staff members reported that Correctional Officer David Lee may have battered a fellow correctional officer during daily operations at the Citrus County Detention Facility.

The victim told detectives that when they were speaking with Lee, Lee became aggressive and battered the corrections officer.

Detectives said the victim never provoked Lee.

“We have zero tolerance for violence in the workplace,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Often, crimes of this nature can go unreported, but I am glad that we were able to start an investigation alongside CoreCivic and quickly put an end to Lee’s threatening presence. At no point should anyone be bullied, let alone battered while trying to do their job.”

Lee was placed on administrative leave as a result of the internal investigation.

He was arrested on Tuesday and was charged with battering a law enforcement officer.

Lee is being held on a $5,000 bond.