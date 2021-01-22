Citrus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting in Homosassa

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Homosassa.

According to the sheriff’s office, all deputies are safe and the area where the shooting took place is “contained.”

Deputies say there will be a strong law enforcement presence in the area of W. Cardinal Boulevard and S. Finale Point. Residents are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

No information was released on what lead to the shooting or who was involved.

