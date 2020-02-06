Citrus Co. schools cancel all after-school activities due to severe weather today

Premium Getty Image for WFLA use ONLY.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County School District is canceling all after-school activities Thursday due to severe weather.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school district said they “feel it is in the best interest of our students and their families to cancel after-school activities” as severe weather is forecasted to hit later Thursday afternoon and evening.

All after-school events are canceled, including the Science Fair Awards Ceremony.

The YMCA after-school daycare and tutoring program will continue as planned and is not impacted.

Please visit the district’s website or contact your child’s school for more information concerning makeup days for Thursday’s events.

School on Friday, Feb. 7 is expected to resume as normal since the severe weather should be out of the area overnight.

