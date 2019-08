CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain or shine! The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputies will always be there for students.

School Resource Sergeant Jonathan Labelle was captured holding an umbrella for a student today as rain made its way through our area.

The post has over 1,000 reactions on Facebook.

RAIN OR SHINE – Our SRDs will be there for you. We have you covered at all times. 💙🥰Let's make this another great school week! Be safe. ⭐️#WeCare #SRDsWithHearts #LoveOurStudents #ThereForYou(1391) Posted by Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 19, 2019

