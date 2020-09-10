Citrus Co. School Board pays $343,000 to replace missing, damaged iPads

INVERNESS, Fla. (AP) — One Florida school board is shelling out $343,000 to lease iPads after some 1,100 units were either damaged or not returned when school ended in the spring.

Citrus County School Board members agreed this week to spend the money after being told that the number of broken or missing iPads had more than doubled.

The board’s technical director Kathy Androski says the district normally sees between 7% and 10% of the iPads damaged each year. Another 3% are typically not returned when school ends.

Last year, 24% were damaged and 10% weren’t returned.

Parents sign contracts agreeing to return the iPads when the school year ends.

