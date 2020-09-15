Citrus Co. nurse accused of sexually assaulting patient

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says a nurse is accused of sexually assaulting a patient while administering her medication.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mark Miskar, 64, entered the patient’s room on Sept. 11 and deputies were contacted on Sept. 14 to investigate the incident.

Detective Arnold with the CCSO Special Victim’s Unit immediately responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation, resulting in additional evidence being obtained that further supported the victim’s allegations.

While speaking to Detective Arnold, Miskar admitted to sexually assaulting the victim and was placed under arrest for sexual battery with a bond of $10,000.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. If you are a victim of sexual assault please contact the CCSO non-emergency line at (352)726-1121 or call the national abuse hotline at 1-800-656-4673.