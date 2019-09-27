Citrus Co. firefighters to donate funds to provide free mammograms to women

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month coming up in just a few short days, the Citrus County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4562 announced they will donate the funds received from their 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirt sales.

The group will donate the funds to two causes: half of the funds raised will go to the Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation and the other half will provide free mammograms to women at Citrus Memorial Hospital’s Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

During the month of October, 33 complimentary screening mammograms will be performed on uninsured patients in part to the donation being made by the citrus County firefighters.

Uninsured women can schedule an appointment for their 3D screening mammogram by calling 877-351-7012.

