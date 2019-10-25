Citrus County deputies locate missing 12-year-old, 15-year-old

UPDATE: The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says the girls have been found safe!

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are currently searching for two girls who were last seen leaving Forest Ridge Elementary School.

15-year-old Makenzie Smith and 12-year-old Clover Smith were headed towards the intersection of County Road 486 and Norvell Bryant Highway at 3:15 p.m. and haven’t been seen since.

Makenzie was last seen wearing a light green shirt, black leggings, tan Birkenstock’s, black socks, and a blue and white striped backpack. She has dirty blonde hair, hazel eyes, and is approximately 5 foot 2.

Clover was last seen wearing a grey and maroon hoodie, light blue jeans, and gold, and brown sandals. She has reddish-brown hair with highlights, green eyes, and is approximately 5 foot.

If you have seen these girls, or have any information as to there whereabouts, please contact CCSO at (352)726-1121 immediately.

