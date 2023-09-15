CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials located the car belonging to a missing Crystal River woman on Thursday.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Dianne Durling, 76, who has not been seen since Monday.

Durling’s family last saw her in the Crystal River area at 7:30 p.m. A Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday.

Levy County deputies found Durling’s Kia Rio in Yankeetown, but she is still missing. She is described as a white woman, 5’6″ tall, 130 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Durling’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Slingerland with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-8861, or call the non-emergency line at 352-249-2790. To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (888-269-8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers website.