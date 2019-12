CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A manatee was rescued Christmas morning thanks to the help of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the distressed manatee beached itself in Kings Bay.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and volunteers were called to help with rescue efforts.

The sheriff’s office says the manatee has been transported to a zoo in Tampa for treatment.