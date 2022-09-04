TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An armed suspect was arrested after a two-county chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday that Joshua Lea Fleming, 34, of Homosassa stole a car and was fleeing from deputies in Marion County.

Fleming eventually crossed into Citrus County, left the vehicle, and tried to run off in the area of West Dunnellon Road, according to deputies.

After deploying its K9s, the sheriff’s office eventually found the suspect off of River Bend Road where he was taken into custody.

He was charged with grand theft auto and resisting arrest. Other charges from Marion County Sheriff’s Office are pending.